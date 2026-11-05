undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WHO’S WATCHING? Inside Albany’s Flock network, regional sharing, and post-misuse audit guardrails
By Brittanye Blake,4 days ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — From city intersections to rural highways, license plate readers are quietly tracking thousands of vehicles across South Georgia every day. Inside the Albany Police Department, the solar-powered cameras manufactured by Flock Safety have revolutionized criminal investigations. But expanding surveillance has also brought mounting scrutiny over who is watching the watchers.