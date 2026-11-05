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Deloitte Launches New Solution to Help Companies Avoid Greenwashing
By Mark Segal,4 days ago
Deloitte announced the launch of Green Claim Navigator, a new AI-powered solution aimed at enabling companies to detect greenwashing and ensure compliance of green claims made across their websites, reports, packaging, and marketing materials with new regulations. According to Deloitte, the new solution comes as companies face increasing pressure to...