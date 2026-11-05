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Sterling Heights voters split ballot questions
By Gary Winkelman,4 days ago
STERLING HEIGHTS — Voters had mixed feelings about a pair of local ballot proposals Tuesday, overwhelmingly passing one and narrowly rejecting another. Unofficial results showed strong support for a measure that will require future vacancies on the Sterling Heights City Council to be decided in a public vote rather than solely by appointment if there are more than two years remaining on the term. The proposal passed by a more than 3-to-1 margin with 36,598 voters saying yes and 10,345 saying no.
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