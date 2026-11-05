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Montgomery County board backs funding agreement for Villisca bridge project
By Ethan Hewett,4 days ago
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials have backed an agreement assisting with the federal funding process for a bridge project on the east side of Villisca. At its regular meeting Thursday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Iowa Department of Transportation Federal Agreement for the city of Villisca bridge project. Plans call for addressing the bridge along 260th Street over the Middle Nodaway River just inside Villisca city limits. County Engineer Karen Albert says the county must approve the federal agreement as well because the bridge was bundled into a City Highway Bridge Program grant with two other bridges in the county.
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