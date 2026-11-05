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From AI to Crypto, Trump-Linked Deals Face a New Wave of Scrutiny
By David Martimort,4 days ago
Technology companies, major investors and businesses with ties to President Donald Trump could face intensified congressional scrutiny after Democrats captured both chambers of Congress, setting the stage for investigations into corporate relationships, government contracts and potential conflicts of interest. The planned investigations could reshape the political and regulatory environment for...
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