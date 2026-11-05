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And the Count Goes On
By Phil Zisman,4 days ago
The Board of Elections has yet to post updated unofficial results since late Wednesday. Counting stopped Wednesday night at 10 pm and resumed at 10 am today, according to reports from observers there. “The counting continues uneventfully, but seemingly honestly, with bipartisan observers,” reports Democratic observer Chuck Lesnick, former Yonkers City Council president. Lesnick says that the board is expected to bring in more scanners Thursday to complete the count of 160,000 ballots by this weekend.