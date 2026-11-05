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2027 Medicare fee schedule trims same-day E/M, 0-day procedure pay
3 days ago
ODs face a $32.63 Medicare conversion factor in 2027, plus 80% payment for the lower-cost service when an E/M visit and 0-day procedure share a date. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has finalized the calendar year (CY) 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (PFS), lowering both conversion factors and reducing payment when an office visit and a minor procedure occur on the same day. According to a new announcement from CMS, the CY 2027 Medicare physician fee schedule final rule also converts the G2211 complexity add-on into a percentage-based modifier and sets an end date for traditional Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) reporting.1,2 The rule takes effect January 1, 2027.1.