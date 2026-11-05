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'I usually have a wrench in my hands': Pipefitter's pipes will be new voice of Logan Airport
4 days ago
A pipefitter from Arlington, Massachusetts, was announced Thursday as the winner of Boston Logan International Airport's "Voice of Logan" contest. Christopher Donisi will provide the voice for the official overhead announcements, as travelers visit, return home from or pass through the airport. "It feels amazing; I am so thrilled to...