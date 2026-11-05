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Apple tightens iCloud Link sharing Security with AI-Powered Content Scanning
By Naveen Goud,3 days ago
Apple Inc. is strengthening its security measures for iCloud link sharing by introducing automated content scanning to detect malicious files, malware, child sexual abuse material, and other potentially unlawful content. The move signals a significant change in how Apple monitors content shared through its cloud-based services, particularly when users select the “Anyone with the Link” sharing option.