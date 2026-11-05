undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Louisiana among states where IVF patients, doctors navigate fetal personhood laws
By Cheryl Platzman Weinstock,3 days ago
In the summer of 2022, Allison Mertzman and her wife, Leanne, asked their fertility clinic to destroy their embryos. The married couple were living in California but storing their nine embryos for $3,000 per year at the clinic in Michigan, where Mertzman had resided before. After having two daughters through in vitro fertilization, the couple had decided they wanted more children. But Mertzman was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, and the women were waiting for a better time for implantation.