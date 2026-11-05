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Morning Business Report: Stocks surge after midterm elections as defense shares fall and mortgage demand declines
By Keenan Gibson,3 days ago
(LILAMAX)- Stocks surged Wednesday following decisive Democratic victories in the midterm elections, as investors responded to reduced political uncertainty on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3%, gaining 1,569 points.Shares of several companies that have been heavily affected by tariffs posted strong gains, including Constellation Brands, Boston Beer and Brown-Forman.Retailers Walmart and Target also rallied, along with automakers General Motors and Ford.