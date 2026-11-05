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Fantasy Football Week 9 CERTAIN Sit’ Em Start ‘Em
By Jake Wellington, Fantasy Football Analyst,5 days ago
Fantasy football is in full swing heading into NFL Week 9, and it is officially time for some managers to make a playoff push. This article will help you make the right decisions and take you to the promised land, also known as the fantasy football playoffs. Last week, we went over four players who managers needed to start for NFL Week 8: Geno Smith, Rhamondre Stevenson, Michael Wilson, and Colston Loveland. All of them exceeded their projections and helped managers around the fantasy football world win their Week 8 matchups. Here are four more players who will have big weeks, along with four players who are better off on your bench in NFL Week 9.