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The Great Pacific Garbage Patch may now have so much plastic, it’s changing the color of the ocean
By Laura Paddison, CNN,3 days ago
(CNN) — Far out in the Pacific Ocean, between Hawaii and California, a wide patch of water has been changing color over the past two decades, becoming significantly bluer and greener. It may sound inviting, but scientists have discovered there may be a disturbing reason for it: increasing plastic pollution.