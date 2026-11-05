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Marvel's 'VisionQuest' Finally Pays Off a 15-Year-Old MCU Easter Egg
By Jeffrey Harris,4 days ago
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for VisionQuest Episode 7. Marvel Studios' new event series, VisionQuest, concludes the narrative trilogy that began in 2021 with WandaVision. Besides serving as a continuation of the journey of the former Avenger and synthezoid, Vision (Paul Bettany), the show ties together many elements of the MCU dating back to Iron Man, with the return of Tony Stark's personal robot programs, D.U.M.E. (Henry Lewis) and U (Jonathan Sayer), plus other A.I. programs from previous movies and shows. One of VisionQuest's most exciting reveals appears in its latest episode, "Immolation," which finally pays off a crucial Marvel franchise Easter egg dating back 15 years to Captain America: The First Avenger.