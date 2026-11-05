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Puck Picks: Cooley’s Breakout; Carlson’s Power-Play Demotion; An Oilers-Ducks Shootout, and More
4 days ago
Welcome back to Puck Picks! Each Thursday, I break down some of my favorite NHL bets, explain the reasoning behind them, and track performance transparently. The goal of this column isn't just to share picks, but to help you recognize why certain spots have value so you can identify them throughout the season. I'll be tracking every pick transparently in this column, logging units won and lost as the year progresses.