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No. 23 Illinois pulls away from Detroit Mercy in home opener
By Zach Shapero,4 days ago
Despite a shaky first half where No. 23 Illinois (1-0) turned the ball over 15 times, it pulled away for an 84-50 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans (1-1). This win continues the Illini’s streak of 10 consecutive wins in their regular-season openers. Illinois did so by cleaning up the mistakes after the first 20 minutes and pulling away in the third quarter.