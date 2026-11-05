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Louisiana Voters Approve Amendment 1 to Support Surviving Spouses of Disabled Veterans
By Daniele Palen, Director of Communications, LDVA,5 days ago
Louisiana voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 1 on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, allowing the surviving spouse of a veteran with a service-connected disability to transfer the additional homestead property tax exemption one time to a new home. “I know the importance of military spouses and what they give up to support...
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