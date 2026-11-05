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Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Colin Simmons is a semifinalist for 2026 Lombardi Award
By Xander,4 days ago
Texas junior EDGE Colin Simmons was named one of 12 semifinalists for the 2026 Lombardi Award, the award committee announced Tuesday. Simmons has established himself as one of the nation’s premier defensive players this season, leading the FBS with 10.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss despite missing Texas’ last two games with an injury. The Dallas native has recorded 25 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four quarterback hurries across six appearances. Simmons is the second Longhorn in three years to be named a semifinalist. Texas alum Kelvin Banks Jr. won the award in 2024.