undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Palantir Technologies Inc Stock (PLTR) Moved Down by 9.14% on Nov 5: Facts Behind the Movement
4 days ago
What is driving Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)’s stock price down today?. Palantir Technologies experienced sharp downward pressure during the session, driven by aggressive post-earnings multiple compression and profit-taking following its recent quarterly report. Although the company delivered solid headline beats across revenue and earnings, elevated market expectations and an exceptionally stretched valuation multiple left virtually no margin for error, triggering an institutional de-risking wave across high-beta enterprise software.