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Student conversation about video game leads to lockdown at Brockport HS, police say
By WHAM,3 days ago
Sweden, N.Y. — A conversation among students prompted a lockdown Thursday morning at Brockport High School, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Brendan Hurley said deputies responded to the school at 7:57 a.m. for a suspicious condition. A teacher "overheard some students talking and perceived a threat that turned out to be them discussing a video game." The school went on lockdown until the threat was determined not to be credible.