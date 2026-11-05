undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Report: Week 9 Fantasy Football Preview
By Jeff Ratcliffe,4 days ago
We’re into the second half of the fantasy football regular season, and things are starting to get interesting. Some teams are hitting their stride, while others are struggling to keep their seasons afloat. Injuries continue to pile up, and we’re seeing plenty of changes in how teams are using their players. That’s especially important for fantasy purposes. At this point in the season, we have a pretty good idea of what most teams want to do, but that doesn’t mean things will stay the same. As always, we’re digging into the numbers to identify the trends, matchups and opportunities that can help you make better lineup decisions. Let’s get into it.