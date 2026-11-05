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PORSCHE | HEAD: An Electrifying Collection for Freedom in the Mountains
3 days ago
When decades of experience, technological innovation and pioneering design collide, something extraordinary is created. The new, all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo “Adventure” impresses with both its performance and its new aesthetics as the ultimate winter sports car. The design also serves as the basis for the new HEAD skis of the PORSCHE 7 and PORSCHE 8 series for the 2026/27 season.