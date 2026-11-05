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49ers GM John Lynch Updates Injury Status for Mike Evans & Deebo Samuel
By Tony Adame,4 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers may need to make do for a little longer without their top two wide receivers. “GM John Lynch on KNBR: It’s likely Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel will not be available Sunday against the Raiders,” NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “But the 49ers are getting back Demarcus Robinson and KhaDarel Hodge — two players who were among the six active wide receivers for Week 1.”