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Powstanie War Bear 2026 Box Pressed Churchill Set for Release | Cigar
By William Cooper,3 days ago
On November 11, Powstanie Cigars will release the Powstanie War Bear 2026 as a 7 x 48 box-pressed Churchill. The 2026 War Bear cigar features two wrappers—Ecuadorian Habano and Mexican San Andrés—in an unbalanced barber-pole design. The binder is Indonesian, while the fillers are sourced from Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic. Fábrica de Tabacos Nica Sueño S.A. in Estelí, Nicaragua, produces it. The War Bear 2026 is packaged in 21-count boxes, with a total production of 390 boxes. Pricing is SRP $16.50/cigar.