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Kaibab storm warning: no closure sign does not mean a safe road
By Coh,4 days ago
A missing closure sign is not a green light for a drive into the Kaibab National Forest after the latest storms. In a storm-damage alert updated Nov. 4, the Forest Service urges visitors to avoid potentially damaged areas even where a formal closure has not been posted. Crews are still assessing flood damage, and road- or site-specific restrictions will be added as information becomes available.