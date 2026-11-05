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Wood Partners to Break Ground on 372-Unit Village Park Multifamily Community in North Charlotte's Highland Creek Market
4 days ago
CHARLOTTE, NC - National multifamily developer Wood Partners, in partnership with Sarofim Realty Advisors, will break ground in November on Village Park, a 372-unit multifamily community in Charlotte's Highland Creek and Prosperity Church area. The project is slated to open in May 2028. J.P. Morgan is providing financing. Located at...