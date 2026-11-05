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“Inhabit” The Dark, Dreamy World Of Bosco Sacro
By Broc Nelson,3 days ago
Autumn is here, and that means I’m gonna talk about it. This magical season brings comfortably cool and crisp air and the lovely changing leaves, maybe some pumpkin pie, etc. Those things are great, but I think what autumn represents in mood is the inevitable decay and march towards the death of winter. Grim, sure, but with death comes new beginnings, birth, life, and the reminder that everything is in flux. Plus you might get some pecan pie. This season’s mood requires a soundtrack, and there are many sounds that fit. Doom is a great start, but you can’t leave out goth either. Some folky textures might be good, or what about some dark ambient? This is also a good time for trip hop. Man, if only you could merge those things together like the time I made a pumpkin pecan pie with a layer of pumpkin on the bottom and the lovely pecan goo on top so that it is kinda layered except that only worked on the first pie and the second one turned into this sort of nutty pumpkin slime and everyone at the second Thanksgiving of the day didn’t eat it…