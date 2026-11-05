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Unbeaten Pima women’s soccer claims district championship
By Javier Morales,4 days ago
The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (17-0-2) is back-to-back Region I, Division II/West District Champions as it took 102 minutes to get the job done. The No. 1 seeded Aztecs defeated No. 3 Phoenix College 2-1 to win their second straight Region Championship and sixth overall under coach Kendra Veliz. The last time the Aztecs were back-to-back Region I champions was in 2014 and 2015.
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