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Experienced Pittsburgh Pet Care Professional Brings Award-Recognized Dog Walking and Pet Sitting Services to Lexington, South Carolina
5 days ago
Lexington, SC 11/05/2026 - After relocating from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, experienced pet-care professional Lindsey Perriello is bringing her passion, professional training, and years of experience to the Lexington, South Carolina community. Perriello will officially reopen her business, Lindsey’s Dog Walking, on December 1, 2026, and is now welcoming new clients throughout the Lexington area and surrounding communities.