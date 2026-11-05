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Pentagon Loans $450 Million to Unmanned Aircraft Systems Developer Neros
By Katherine Plummer,4 days ago
The Department of Defense' Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) is loaning up to $450 million to a U.S. developer and manufacturer of small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). The Pentagon said Monday that it intended that the loan to the company Neros, a company based in Torrance, Cali., will support the company's domestic manufacturing expansion and reduce the U.S.'s reliance on foreign-made components.