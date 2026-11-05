undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SC Supreme Court rejects death row inmate’s rehearing petition
By South Carolina Public Radio,5 days ago
The state's high court issued the decision on Wednesday, rejecting a final push by Bixby's attorneys to challenge his mental competency to be executed. Bixby was sentenced to death for the 2003 killings of two Abbeville County law enforcement officers, Deputy Danny Wilson and Constable Donnie Ouzts, during a 13-hour standoff. He was convicted alongside his parents, who died while incarcerated. He was the only one to be sentenced to death.