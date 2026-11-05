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The Food Trends We’ll See in 2027, According to the World’s 50 Best Chefs
By Nathan Tavares,3 days ago
On November 4, Lima, Peru, was a playground for global palates. Star chefs from across the world flocked to the culinary hotspot for the 50 Best Restaurants 2026, a prestigious awards ceremony that crowns the top restaurants around the globe based on anonymous nominations from over a thousand industry experts. Restaurant Asador Etxebarri, which is located in Spain's Basque Country, won top billing as the World’s Best Restaurant 2026 at the event held at the ornate Teatro Municipal de Lima. And before the winners took the stage, we were on the ground as Lima and its top restaurants buzzed with excitement all week.
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