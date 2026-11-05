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Congressman Suhas Subramanyam celebrates election victory at Virginia temple, invites for Diwali
By Shubhangi Chowdhury,3 days ago
Indian American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has invited the community to join Diwali celebrations at the Vedic Temple of Sterling in Virginia, reflecting the importance of the festival for Indian Americans as he begins another term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Fresh from his re-election victory in Virginia’s 10th Congressional...
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