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A Fall Weekend at Astoria's Cannery Pier Hotel and Spa
By Storyphotography by Emily Molina,4 days ago
A trip to Astoria, Oregon, is never a hard sell for me. What’s not to love about a charming coastal town at the mouth of the Columbia with a rich maritime history and a working waterfront that gives it so much character? It’s easily one of my favorite destinations on the Northwest Coast — and fall might just be one of the best times to visit.