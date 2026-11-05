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Epic Games Store Gives Away Flotsam and an Idle Champions Bonus Pack — Next Free Game Revealed
By Hennadiy Chemеris,3 days ago
A new giveaway has started on the Epic Games Store. Until November 12, players can claim Flotsam for free and get a large bonus pack for the free-to-play Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms. Flotsam will remain in their libraries permanently once claimed. Since Idle Champions is already free to play, the offer for that game includes additional content instead.