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Can Shedeur Sanders lead the Browns to a win?
By Abby Mueller,3 days ago
Shedeur Sanders will have an chance to prove he can lead the Cleveland Browns to a win against the New Orleans Saints. Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson has entered concussion protocol after the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. There is no official announcement yet, but it is likely that Shedeur Sanders will be starting in his place. This will be his first opportunity to start in a game this season, taking on the New Orleans Saints. This game is a massive opportunity for the team to get back on track after a tough loss, given the Saints’ struggles this season and their 2-5 record.