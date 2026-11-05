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Stephany Valdez and Erika Diaz Elected to Maverick County Hospital District Board of Directors
3 days ago
Stephany Valdez and Erika Diaz were elected to the Maverick County Hospital District Board of Directors in the November 3, 2026 general election, according to results released by the Maverick County Elections Department. The elections department, headed by Mariana Garcia Flores, reported that Valdez received 5,175 votes and a reported...