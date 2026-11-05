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Eddie Morales Wins Fourth Term as State Representative for District 74
3 days ago
State Representative Heriberto Eddie Morales Jr. won reelection to Texas House District 74 in the November 3, 2026 general election, defeating Republican challenger Robert Garza and securing a fourth consecutive term representing Eagle Pass and the surrounding region. According to Associated Press results published by The Texas Tribune, Morales received...