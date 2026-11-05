undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gerardo “Jerry” Morales Elected Maverick County Judge; Mascorro, Esquivel, Cantu, and Cruz Win Election
2 days ago
Gerardo “Jerry” Morales won the Maverick County Judge race, while Dr. Alejandro Esquivel won the Precinct 4 county commissioner contest, according to unofficial November 3 general election results released Wednesday morning by the Maverick County Elections Department, headed by Mariana Garcia. Morales received 8,352 votes and a reported...