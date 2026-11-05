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Maverick County Elections Department Explains Delay in Reporting Results
3 days ago
The Maverick County Elections Department apologized to voters, candidates and the community for delays in releasing unofficial results from the November 3, 2026 general election, attributing the delay primarily to difficulties processing certain hand-marked paper ballots. In a public statement, Elections Administrator Marianna Flores-Garcia explained that the department’s DS450 central...