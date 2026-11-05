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Perry, Martinez and Heredia Win Eagle Pass Independent School District Board of Trustees’ Seats
2 days ago
Victor E. Perry, Hilda P. Martinez and Claudio Heredia won seats on the Eagle Pass Independent School District Board of Trustees in the November 3, 2026 general election, according to unofficial results released Wednesday morning. The Maverick County Elections Department, headed by Mariana Garcia, provided the unofficial vote counts for...