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Kane’s Furniture acquired by private equity firm
3 days ago
November 5, 2026 - Massachusetts private equity firm Onyx Partners Ltd. has acquired Pinellas Park-based Kane's Furniture LLC. According to a prepared statement, the "acquisition is being completed in two phases: the first phase, comprising 11 properties, closed in October 2026, and the second phase, comprising the remaining seven properties, is scheduled to close in early 2027."