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Jury trial scheduled for Cuba man charged with having sex with a juvenile
By Gloria Enloe,5 days ago
A jury trial is scheduled for a Crawford County man who was arrested for having sex with a juvenile girl earlier this year. Dustin Bullock, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree statutory rape in mid-January for encounters with a juvenile over a roughly three-month period in 2025. His case was moved to Dent County on a change of venue earlier this week. He was scheduled Wednesday for a two-day jury trial that will start on December 21.