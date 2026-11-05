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New concept may replace plans for beer garden in Crystal City
By Dan Egitto,4 days ago
A restaurant space and large outdoor dining area in Crystal City could be getting a new dining concept — but it probably won’t be a beer garden. The former Athena Pallas space at 556 22nd Street S. has sat vacant since summer 2022. For a time, a restaurant and bar called Scapegoat Beer Garden was eyeing the space and working with the county to set up shop — but those plans ultimately crumbled and the site went back on the market earlier this year.