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The Chiefs have lost their fastball against quality opponents
By Brandon Kiley,4 days ago
Kansas City was 16-7 from 2022-2024 against teams that finished with a .500 record, but 3-9 the past 2 years. One of my favorite skills Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes possesses is his ability to be one step faster than any player chasing him. It doesn’t matter if it’s a defensive tackle or a cornerback; he’ll outrace them to the sideline to get his throw off. It’s magic.