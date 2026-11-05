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MRNA Price Prediction: Price tests upper-band resistance as momentum stays firm
By James Ding,4 days ago
According to the supplied Yahoo Finance and binance_futures data, MRNA is trading at $255.60 after a 24-hour gain of 9.74%, with the session range marked at $268.67 on the high and $230.56 on the low. The price is also positioned just under the Bollinger upper band at $256.76 and above the pivot point at $251.61. That puts the stock in a technically strong but stretched area, where the next move depends on whether buyers can extend the rally through nearby resistance.