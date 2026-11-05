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Chanel Sailed Its Maritime-Coded Cruise 2026/2027 Collection Into Sydney
4 days ago
Back in April, Chanel’s Cruise 2026/27 collection — the first from Creative Director Matthieu Blazy — brought his vision of a seaside Gabrielle Chanel to Biarritz, France. A hub for imperials and Hollywood royalty alike, the glamorous resort city made a perfect setting for the beach-inspired runway show. But as cruises are wont to do, the collection has set sail, arriving at Sydney Australia’s scenic Barangaroo Reserve to present its fresh take on house signatures to a crowd that included A-list Aussies. The Chanel Cruise 2026/2027 Replica show was a celebration of the intersection of sea and city, the contemporary world and the natural one.