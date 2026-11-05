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TSM Price Prediction: Support test deepens as trend weakens and leveraged positioning stays long
By Peter Zhang,3 days ago
TSMC Tokenized Stock (TSM) is trading at $391.24, down 4.35% over the past 24 hours, based on the supplied Binance market data. The session range was $413.16 to $387.27, which leaves price near the lower end of that range and just under the lower Bollinger Band at $392.27. That matters because the contract is now testing support rather than building on the earlier move higher.