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Trump Says Your 401(K) Is ‘Through the Roof.’ I’m a CPA: How to Protect Your Profits Before It’s Too Late
By Stacy Johnson CPA,4 days ago
Money Talks News may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below. Our editorial team independently selects all products. Compensation does not influence our recommendations. “Your 401(k)s are through the roof.”. That’s President Donald Trump, posting on Truth Social shortly after noon on Nov. 4. In the same...