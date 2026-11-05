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Season-Opening Stunner: SDSU upsets K-State
4 days ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The South Dakota State men began the season with a shocker on Tuesday night as the Jackrabbits took down Kansas State 68-66 at Bramlage Coliseum. It was the first time since 2020 that the Jacks beat a power conference team as they beat Iowa State on Dec. 2, 2020. It’s just the fifth time that SDSU has beaten a power conference team and head coach Bryan Petersen said it was a big victory for the program, especially since the Jackrabbits had their first losing season since 2010 last year.